A reported crash with a vehicle in the water closed Highway 51 in McFarland on Friday morning, authorities reported.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Highway 51 and Farwell Street in McFarland, closing 51 in both directions, the state Department of Transportation reported.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster confirmed to the State Journal that the department’s Lake Rescue Team and Command Car 31 were sent to the rollover with a vehicle reportedly submerged in the water, but she had no more details.

The water is an offshoot of the Yahara River passing through McFarland.

The crash scene was cleared shortly before 11:45 a.m., DOT reported.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point