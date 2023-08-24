Two teens suffered life-threatening injuries and two more were injured in a crash into a tree off a Green County road on Wednesday, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the N9600 block of Primrose Center Road in the town of New Glarus, Corp. Brian Dillon said in a statement.

The investigation determined that Bo W. Zantow, 17, of Belleville, was driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra south on Primrose Center Road when he lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve, left the road and struck a tree, Dillon said.

Zantow, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries, and passenger Aubrey L. Murray, 16, of Stoughton, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries, Dillon said.

Passengers Kaitlyn C. Schramer, 18, of Sun Prairie, and Dakota J. Petro, 17, of Belleville, sustained injuries that weren’t considered life threatening and refused transport. They were wearing seatbelts, Dillon said.

No airbags deployed, Dillon said.