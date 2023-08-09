A Juneau man was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dodge County deputies were sent to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway E, west of Swan Road, in the town of Burnett, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

Investigators determined that Andrew Mullin was westbound on Highway E in a 2004 Ford F350 truck when he came upon other westbound vehicles that had slowed due to a vehicle turning into a driveway. Mullin turned his truck sharply to the left into the eastbound lane followed by an overcorrection to the right, causing the truck to start a clockwise skid and then roll over while partially in the south ditch, Schmidt said.

Mullin was partially ejected from the truck and needed to be extricated before being flown by Flight for Life medical helicopter to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment of his severe injuries, Schmidt said.

The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team, Schmidt said.