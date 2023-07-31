A driver said their foot slipped, causing a crash Sunday morning in a Far East Side store parking lot that injured two pedestrians, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. Sunday at Walmart, 4198 Nakoosa Trail, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The driver said their foot slipped, they accelerated backwards in the parking lot and hit a cart, pushing it back into an adult and a child, Fryer said.

The two pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.