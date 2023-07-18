A crash near Seminole Highway on Tuesday morning was causing a long backup on the westbound Beltline, authorities reported.

The crash involving a motorcycle happened about 6:35 a.m. and initially closed all lanes, plus the westbound exit to Seminole Highway, but two of the four westbound Beltline lanes were re-opened, the Dane County 911 Center said shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Authorities advised westbound motorists to use an alternate route.

There also was a crash in the eastbound lanes in the area that happened after the westbound crash, the 911 Center said.

And there was a fire at a business just off of the Beltline near Seminole Highway about the same time as the crash, but there was no indication the fire and crash were related, the 911 Center said.