An 80-year-old driver was ticketed after a sideswipe crash that injured a Green County worker on Tuesday, authorities reported.

At about 11:25 a.m., Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the W800 block of Highway E in the town of Decatur. The investigation determined that Green County Highway Department workers were patching the edge of the road when their red 2011 Ford F350 road maintenance truck and a road maintenance worker were sideswiped by a westbound SUV operated by James B. Graves, of Albany, Corp. Lucas D. Reints said in a statement.

The worker was injured and taken for medical treatment in a private vehicle, while Graves, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured, Reints said.

Graves’ white Honda Pilot SUV was damaged on the right side and the Green County F350 was damaged on the left side, but both vehicles were driven from the scene, Reints said.

Graves cited for failure to move over/slow down and released with a mandatory court appearance, Reints said.