A 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a dirt bike crash Tuesday in Iowa County, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Iowa County 911 Center received a call reporting the dirt bike crash on private property on Roh Road in the town of Dodgeville, Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement Wednesday.

The boy was flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, where he remains in critical condition, Peterson said.

The initial investigation found that the boy was alone on the bike when he lost control and crashed. He was found by family, who immediately called 911, Peterson said.