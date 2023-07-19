All lanes of Highway 59 are blocked due to a crash near Evansville in Rock County, according to the Department of Transportation.
Both directions of the highway at Croak Road are expected to be blocked for two hours. The Rock County Sheriff's Office is responding to the crash.
