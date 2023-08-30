A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash with a cab on the Near East Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.
The crash happened about 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Tuesday.
The 29-year-old suffered multiple injuries and witnesses provided medical aid until first responders arrived, Fryer said.
The initial investigation found that the cyclist appeared to cross the street mid-block. The cab driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, and no arrests or citations have been issued, Fryer said, adding that the investigation is continuing.