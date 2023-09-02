After a mid-August spike in COVID-19 cases among inmates, the Dane County Jail reported an 80% decrease in positive tests.

On August 22, officials reported more than 50 positive COVID tests among inmates, announcing that visitation, activities and programming would be restricted to combat the spread. In a release Friday, Captain Jan Tetzlaff said that the number of cases had decreased to 10, and that activities were returned to 'normal.'

Medical staff will still be in the building 24/7 to treat sick inmates. If an inmate's symptoms prove too severe for jail staff, they will be taken to a local hospital.

