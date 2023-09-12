A Cottage Grove house fire shut down a portion of Highway N Tuesday afternoon.

Cottage Grove firefighters were dispatched alongside multiple other agencies to a house in the 4700 block of Highway N on reports of a house fire at 2:23 p.m. according to officials with Dane County emergency services.

By 3 p.m., witnesses reported seeing seven firetrucks on site from four agencies: Cottage Grove, Sun Prairie, Stoughton and McFarland. Amid the response, County Road N is shut down from the interstate exit ramp to Gaston Rd., and officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office did not immediately know when it would reopen.

Officials could not confirm any injuries, how the fire started, or the total damage.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.