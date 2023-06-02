A 20-year-old Madison man stood over a man he'd just been in a fight with and fired multiple rounds into him early Monday night in a residential Fitchburg neighborhood filled with young children and families, Dane County court documents say.

Dawaun K. Hugger's 22-year-old alleged victim survived, but suffered more than 13 entry and exit wounds, multiple broken bones and bullet fragments in his pelvis, police said.

Hugger was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the attack that happened about 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail. He was being held in the Dane County Jail on $250,000 bond.

According to the criminal complaint and a probable cause statement in the case:

Witnesses reported and bystander video showed Hugger going to a Ford Explorer to retrieve a handgun after he'd been in a fight with his two younger brothers, including Phillip Walker Jr., 18, and was then beaten up by the man he shot.

Hugger initially shot the man in the shoulder and when he fell, stood over him and fired several more times.

Hugger and another man, who is identified in the complaint only by his initials, also reported being shot, but suffered less-serious injuries.

Fitchburg police Lt. Edward Hartwick said police are still trying to determine who shot them. The complaint says they were hit while in the Ford Explorer, which had crashed on Fish Hatchery Road and had multiple bullet holes in it.

Police have said that the incident began with a large fight in an apartment complex parking lot.

Walker Jr., of Fitchburg, is also charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct in the incident.

