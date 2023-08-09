A Beloit man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in federal prison for cocaine dealing, authorities reported.

Depronce Burnett, 39, also was sentenced by Judge William M. Conley to 4 years of supervised release after his prison term for possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, a charge he pleaded guilty to on May 11, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

In the fall of 2021, Burnett distributed cocaine and methamphetamine in Rock County, primarily out of his home in Beloit. Even after his arrest by Beloit police on Sept. 30, 2021, Burnett directed the further sale of cocaine and meth from the jail by calling his wife, Dominque Holsten, and the sales continued until police executed search warrants at their Beloit home on Oct. 27, 2021, O’Shea said.

Officers in the search found hidden stashes of illegal narcotics, including more than 900 grams of cocaine and 500 grams of meth, as well as $87,000 in cash, O’Shea said.

Burnett had an extensive history of drug dealing, for which he had served short sentences in state prison, and at sentencing, Conley noted that Burnett had no real employment history in nearly 20 years except for selling drugs, O’Shea said.

Conley said that a significant sentence was necessary because Burnett was a risk to the public, as none of his prior sentences had an impact on his choice to deal narcotics, O’Shea said.

Holsten is scheduled to be sentenced by Conley on Aug. 15 for her role in the drug dealing after Burnett’s arrest.