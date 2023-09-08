A Beloit woman was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in a cocaine dealing operation that previously netted her husband an 11-year prison term, authorities reported.

Dominique Holsten, 35, also was sentenced by Judge William Conley to 3 years of supervised release for distributing cocaine, a charge she pleaded guilty to on May 15, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

In 2021, Holsten’s husband, Depronce Burnett, distributed cocaine and methamphetamine, primarily out of the couple’s home in Beloit, and even after his arrest by Beloit police on Sept. 30 Burnett directed more sales of cocaine and meth via calls from the jail to Holsten, with sales continuing until police executed search warrants at their Beloit home on Oct. 27, O’Shea said.

Officers found hidden stashes of illegal narcotics that included more than 900 grams of cocaine, more than 500 grams of meth, and $87,000 in cash, O’Shea said.

At sentencing, Conley noted that Holsten had no previous history of any involvement in narcotics trafficking and attributed her involvement to the control and direction of her husband, O’Shea said.

Burnett, who had multiple prior drug dealing convictions, was sentenced by Conley on Aug. 8.

The charges against Holsten and Burnett were the result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Beloit and Janesville police, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Anderson prosecuted the case.