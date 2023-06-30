A Beloit man faces cocaine dealing charges after a traffic stop Wednesday led to the seizure of cocaine and guns from his car, and later his residence, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, a Rock County Deputy stopped a black 2015 Chrysler 200 on East Hart Road near South Clinic Road in the town of turtle. Another deputy deployed K9 “Kamo” and obtained and obtained probable cause to search the vehicle, with the search finding 170 grams of cocaine, Sgt. Kevin Skatrud said in a statement.

The driver, Edwin C. Ruiz, 33, was arrested on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams) and maintaining a drug vehicle, Skatrud said. Ruiz is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Friday afternoon.

Following the arrest, a search warrant was obtained for Ruiz’s residence at 2770 Iva Court No. 11 in Beloit, and another 96 grams of cocaine and two guns were found, Skatrud said.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit was assisted in this investigation by the Walworth County Drug Task Force, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.