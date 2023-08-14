A body found in an abandoned home outside of Beloit on Sunday is that of a Madison man who disappeared after fleeing the Wisconsin State Patrol last November, Rock County authorities said.

Authorities recovered and identified the body of Christopher Miller at the abandoned house in the town of Turtle, Capt. Mark Thompson said in an email.

Miller was last seen about six miles away running from his vehicle after a high-speed chase with a state trooper who had tried to pull him over for speeding.

In the early hours of Nov. 18, Miller ran into a field off Interstate 90 near Janesville on a night when temperatures dropped to 19 degrees. State Patrol dash camera footage showed Miller wearing only a sweatshirt and jogging pants.

The expanse of rural Rock County between the place where Miller was last seen and the abandoned home runs parallel to I-90. The home – in the 8300 block of South Creek Road – is about a mile and a half from Beloit Memorial Hospital and other businesses. It remains unclear if Miller died at the home the night he disappeared or later.

An anonymous tip led law enforcement to the home, Rock County Commander Aaron Burdick said Monday.

Last November, a multi-agency effort to find Miller that included more than two dozen law enforcement officers, drones, a plane, dogs and utility task vehicles was largely confined well to the north of the abandoned home, closer to where Miller first disappeared.

Miller's fiancée Mallory Duerst said Rock County investigators declined to share more information with his family on Monday.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office told Miller's family it had identified Miller, Thompson said. Miller was 27 years old at the time of his disappearance and would have turned 28 in May.

Miller's loved ones have for months complained about the law enforcement response to Miller's disappearance.

In May, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that a coordinated search for Miller did not take place until more than 48 hours after his disappearance on Nov. 18.

In the minutes after Miller fled law enforcement, Rock County sheriff's deputies responding to the scene received confusing information from the State Patrol about which way Miller ran, according to body camera footage obtained by the State Journal through Miller's family.

Miller's family said the lax response by law enforcement was fueled by racial bias. Miller is Black.

About a month after Miller disappeared, texts on the phone of a State Patrol sergeant showed someone disparaging Miller's family.

The texts joked that Miller abandoned his fiancée because she was pregnant and that the family should look for him in "Chiraq," a slang term comparing Chicago to Iraq because of its gun violence.

