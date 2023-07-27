A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday for sexually assaulting multiple children, Janesville police reported.
The 33-year-old man was arrested at his home in the 600 block of South Orchard Street on a warrant charging him with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement.
The charges stem from an investigation started this year involving multiple victims for crimes that took place around 2007 in Janesville, Ratzlaff said.
The man is being held in the Rock County Jail.