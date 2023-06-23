A Chicago man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for providing large amounts of cocaine for distribution in the Madison area, authorities reported,

Darryl McDonald, 39, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge James Peterson for conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, a charge he pleaded guilty to on March 15, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

The investigation determined that McDonald began providing cocaine to various people for redistribution around the Madison area, with one informant stating that she began transporting cocaine to the Madison area from Chicago in 2016, made numerous trips and received about $1,500 per trip, O’Shea said.

The arrangement continued until the information was arrested in May 2018 in Illinois with about a half-kilogram of cocaine. She said she had picked up a kilogram of cocaine from McDonald in Chicago and delivered half of it to a customer in Illinois per McDonald’s instructions, and was driving to Madison to distribute the second half when she was pulled over and arrested, O’Shea said.

Text messages corroborated that she was delivering the cocaine for McDonald, O’Shea said.

Financial records showed that McDonald had very little verifiable income between 2016 and 2021, though he made several large purchases and conducted most transactions using cash. Financial records also show that McDonald deposited more than $250,000 in cash into his checking account during that time, O’Shea said.

Eight people now have pleaded guilty to participating in this cocaine distribution scheme and been sentenced by Peterson, O’Shea said.

The charge against McDonald is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Madison police, and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force. The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner prosecuted the case.