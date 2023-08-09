A Tennessee man has been arrested for taking cellphone video in a men’s bathroom at the Alliant Energy Center during the CrossFit Games on Sunday, authorities reported.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were working at the Alliant Center responded to a complaint of the crime and contacted the 44-year-old man from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The man agreed to turn over his phone and detectives discovered bathroom video from Sunday and similar videos from Saturday, Schaffer said.

The man was arrested, booked into the Dane County Jail and appeared in Dane County District Court on Tuesday, where he was formally charged with a felony of possessing an intimate representation without consent, Schaffer said.