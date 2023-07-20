A 24-year-old man was arrested on burglary and other charges Thursday after leading police on a chase that ended behind a Madison middle school.

Police received a call just before 11 a.m. about a man stealing from a construction site along University Avenue, Madison police said. The man left in a car that was spotted a short time later by police from another jurisdiction, and those officers chased the vehicle and attempted to stop it with road spikes.

The chase ended when the man drove the wrong way on Midvale Boulevard, then onto a hilly area behind Cherokee Heights Middle School and then on to Nakoma Road on the city's Near West Side, police said. No children were in the school at the time.

The man faces burglary and theft charges and potentially other tentative charges from Shorewood Hills.

Who are they? WI children reported missing as of July 1 These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).