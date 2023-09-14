Madison police have arrested a man in a more-than-year-old homicide on the city's North Side.

While police have not formally identified Calutan Jefferson as the suspect in the Aug. 12, 2022, shooting death of Fitchburg resident Corey D. Mitchell, 30, the department's case number for the incident matches that listed in booking information for Jefferson.

Online Dane County Jail records show he was booked on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide at 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

Madison police spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment Thursday night, and the department's officer-in-charge said he had not been aware of Jefferson's arrest and did not have any information about it.

Jefferson is the second person to be arrested in Mitchell's killing. In November, the Dane County District Attorney's Office charged 22-year-old Jamichael D. Scates, of Madison, with felony harboring or aiding a felon. He is believed to have driven Mitchell's killer to and from the scene of the shooting and was arrested in September 2022 after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. He was released from jail after posting bail in early February.

According to the complaint charging Scates with harboring a felon:

Mitchell died from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Northport Drive after what was described as an argument.

One of Mitchell's cousins told police Scates was the driver of a white SUV that came to the scene and had left. A person in the rear passenger side seat was believed to be the shooting suspect, and was a friend of Scates and another person who was sitting in the front passenger seat, the cousin told police.

Mitchell's father also told police Scates was driving the vehicle, and said he believed his son had a "beef" with the rear passenger and was arguing with him.

Mitchell had been at a cousin's home when he got a phone call stating that the others in the SUV were outside, his father told police.

Mitchell's father said they walked outside and up to the vehicle, and that Mitchell walked around the vehicle toward the back driver's side door and was shot in the chest.

Security video also captured most of the incident, police said.

