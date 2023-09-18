Two boys, 13 and 12, were arrested after a neighbor saw them breaking into an East Side home on Sunday, Madison police reported.

The neighbor called 911 about 4:45 p.m. Sunday when he saw the boys entering the home in the 2800 block of Coolidge Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The neighbor gave police with detailed descriptions of the boys and officers found them near the home. An Xbox gaming system was found inside the 12-year-old’s backpack and officers were able to match its serial number to packaging in the home, Fryer said.

The boys were arrested for burglary and theft (party to a crime), Fryer said.