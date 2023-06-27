Two people were arrested, one who jumped out of a window, when a burglary was interrupted Monday, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 1200 block of East Mifflin Street on the Near East Side around 2:30 p.m. Monday and found two people “tearing up a unit,” police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A woman was arrested at the scene, but a man jumped out of a window and ran away. He was caught in a nearby backyard, Fryer said.

The man was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, criminal trespass to a dwelling, criminal damage to property, resisting, and bail jumping, Fryer said.

The woman was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, criminal trespass to a dwelling, and bail jumping, Fryer said.

