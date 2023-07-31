A handgun and jewelry were taken in a burglary of a Far East Side home on Saturday night, Madison police reported.
A woman returned to her home in the 2600 block of Green Ridge Drive about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday to find it had been ransacked, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Detectives are investigating the burglary, Fryer said.
