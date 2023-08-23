The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary early Wednesday at the Kwik Mart in the village of Dane.

Between 4:30 a.m. and 4:45 am, two people entered the store at 101 West Main St. and stole large amounts of products, including liquor, lottery tickets and vaping supplies, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The crime was reported just moments later when an employee arrived to open the business and found that someone had forced their way inside, Schaffer said.

The suspects were traveling in a dark sedan, Schaffer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900 or leave a tip on the Dane County Sheriff’s Office app.