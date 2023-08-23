Madison police said Wednesday they are seeking public help in identifying suspects in burglaries at a Far East Side smoke shop.

The burglaries occurred in the late night hours between July 10 and Aug. 1 at Azara Smoke Shop, 1789 Thierer Road in Madison, Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said in a statement.

In one of the crimes, one of the suspects was riding a blue bicycle, Reitmeier said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.