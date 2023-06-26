A South Side couple on Sunday night found a bullet lodged in their wall, Madison police reported.

The couple called police about 10:45 p.m. Sunday after finding the bullet in the wall of their apartment on Waunona Woods Court, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

There have been no recent shots fired calls in the area and the couple was unsure when the bullet may have gotten lodged, Fryer said.

Officers searched outside and were unable to locate any shell casings, and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

