According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at 12:35 p.m. to Highway 92 just west of Brooklyn in northern Green County for the report of a two vehicle crash. The Sheriff's Office said Halbleib, 76, of Brooklyn, was westbound and negotiating a curve when he reached down to retrieve his reading glasses that had fallen to the passenger side floor. His vehicle drifted to the left forcing Karl Whisler, 52, of Belleville, the driver of the on-coming vehicle, "to take evasive action" by driving into the south ditch to avoid a collision with Halbleib but not before the vehicles side swiped.