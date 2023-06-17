A Brodhead man died after being ejected in a rollover crash off a Rock County road on Friday, authorities reported.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with the driver being ejected on West Avon North Townline Road, not quite a mile east of South Highway T in the town of Avon, Sgt. Allen Peters said in a statement.
The initial investigation determined that a 54-year-old Brodhead man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was driving east on West Avon North Townline Road when he left the road, entered the south ditch and overturned multiple times and he was ejected, Peters said.
The driver was taken by ambulance to Mercy Trauma Center in Janesville, where he was pronounced dead, Peters said.
The crash remains under investigation and the will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, Peters said.