The man charged in a brutal and allegedly random rape of a UW-Madison student last weekend told police that he "saw red" before the attack and remembered hitting the woman repeatedly but could not be sure that he sexually assaulted her, according to a criminal complaint.

Brandon A. Thompson, 26, was ordered held on $1 million bail Thursday on charges of first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm, first-degree reckless injury, and strangulation and suffocation in the attack on the woman as she was walking home Sunday some time after 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West Wilson Street. DNA evidence also links him to the victim, according to the complaint.

It was "one of the most horrific sexual assaults in recent memory here in Dane County," Dane County Deputy District Attorney William Brown said during Thompson's initial hearing.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was found naked, covered in blood and unconscious after the attack, according to the criminal complaint, and later diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, multiple lacerations and broken teeth, a broken jaw and two swollen eyes.

She is currently "on a feeding tube and unable to provide a statement as she shows extreme signs of confusion when awake," the complaint says, and was put into a medically induced coma immediately after the attack.

Brown asked for bail to be set at $2 million Thursday, saying that the attack was especially egregious because it was random.

"What we've learned in the course of the last 72 hours ... is that this defendant was simply driving down the street and saw the victim, had no prior interaction or contact with the victim, and spontaneously decided to pull his car over, most of this occurring on camera, follow her for some distance around the Downtown area, and then attack her," Brown said.

Thompson's attorney, Emily Bell, noted that her client has no prior criminal record, is a college graduate and resident of Dane County, and that his defense team has "uncovered some evidence that is inconsistent with the state's narrative." She asked for $10,000 bond.

Thompson appeared for the hearing via video from a cell in the Dane County Jail's segregation unit, sometimes lightly shaking his head as Brown laid out the allegations against him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police interviewed a woman who said the victim arrived at her apartment around 8 p.m. Saturday and left at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The woman told police the victim was not the type of person to party or use drugs. She also didn't respond when the woman texted her at about 2:45 a.m. to see if she'd made it home OK.

About a half hour later, police were sent to the crime scene after getting a call from a woman who lives nearby because Thompson had called to her from outside her apartment to say he'd been taking a "high walk" and found the victim in the street and carried her behind a residence.

After the woman saw the victim's condition, she called police, which made Thompson "antsy," the woman later told police, as he told her he didn't want to be around police while he was high. He left the scene before police arrived.

Videos from private and public surveillance cameras show the victim walking west from the area of Park Street and West Washington Avenue to the CVS store at Bedford Street and then onto West Main Street, where video also captured images of a man matching Thompson's description watching her from the other side of the street after he'd parked his car in a parking lot at nearby Brittingham Park.

No video showing the attack was recovered, but there was some showing Thompson's vehicle leaving the Brittingham parking lot just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Fitchburg police also pulled Thompson over at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, before the assault, and police body camera footage from that interaction showed Thompson wearing the same kind of black sweatshirt and gray pants as seen on the man who parked in the Brittingham lot.

Madison police said Wednesday that Thompson was arrested that day at 12:24 a.m. at a hospital where he was seeking medical treatment but declined to describe the nature of the treatment, citing medical privacy laws.

Interviewed later by detectives, Thompson admitted to being angry before the alleged attack and wanting to "hit something." He told detectives he encountered a woman and "saw red," "didn't know what was going on" and that "she came across as a monster."

"I went into a rage, when I came to, she was on the ground," he said, according to the complaint, and while he didn't remember raping the woman, he told police, "I could have."

DNA left on the victim and collected from Thompson were "consistent with the profile of Brandon Thompson," according to analysis by the State Crime Lab, "with a probability of one in one quadrillion."