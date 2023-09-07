The man accused in a violent weekend sexual assault of a UW-Madison student was ordered held on $1 million bail Thursday.

Brandon A. Thompson, 26, is charged with first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm, first-degree reckless injury and strangulation and suffocation in the attack on the woman, who is in her 20s, sometime after 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Wilson Street Sunday. He did not know the woman, who remains in the hospital, according police.

During Thompson's initial appearance Thursday, Dane County Deputy District attorney William Brown called the attack "one of the most horrific sexual assaults in recent memory here in Dane County."

"What we've learned in the course of the last 72 hours ... is that this defendant was simply driving down the street and saw the victim, had no prior interaction or contact with the victim, and spontaneously decided to pull his car over, most of this occurring on camera, follow her for some distance around the Downtown area, and then attack her," he said.

He said the victim's jaw and teeth were broken and she remains in "very serious condition" at the hospital. He also said there is DNA evidence linking Thompson to the victim and asked for bail to be set at $2 million.

Thompson's attorney, Emily Bell, noted that her client has no prior criminal record, is a college graduate and resident of Dane County, and that his defense team has "uncovered some evidence that is inconsistent with the state's narrative." She asked for $10,000 bond.

Thompson appeared for the hearing via video from a cell in the Dane County Jail's segregation unit. He appeared to shake his head at times as Brown laid out the allegations against him.

Police said Wednesday that Thompson remained at the scene of the rape and pretended to be a witness, but then fled.

Video clips provided by the community helped lead investigators to Thomson, who was arrested just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday while he was receiving unspecified medical treatment, Madison police chief Shon Barnes said Wednesday.

Body camera footage from Fitchburg police, who stopped Thompson about an hour prior to the attack for a vehicle registration violation, also helped investigators later identify him, Barnes said.

Barnes said Thompson, who was dressed in dark clothing, told a witness he had found the woman he had allegedly just attacked, but he refused to stay at the scene and left in a vehicle, Barnes said.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Thompson was arrested at a hospital where he was seeking medical treatment. Barnes declined to describe the nature of the treatment, citing medical privacy laws.

Thompson was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Dane County Jail at 7:02 a.m., according to jail records

“This case will not be complete until this cowardly attacker receives the justice he deserves,” Barnes said.

Other video obtained by police showed Thompson walking behind the woman prior to the attack, and the vehicle he left the scene in matches the one he was driving when Fitchburg authorities pulled him over.

Thompson graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in criminal justice administration and a minor in psychology, his lawyers said Wednesday in a statement that included photos of him attending the Oregon High School prom and graduating from the university.

“The attorneys at Nicholson Goetz & Otis, SC have been retained to handle this matter and are working diligently gathering information relating to his defense,” the law firm said in a statement.

The attack has rocked Madison and UW-Madison’s campus just as a new academic year kicks off. University leaders addressed the attack in a welcoming ceremony for new students on Tuesday.

University officials have urged students to download the university’s BadgerSAFE app, which allows users to send their real-time locations to family or friends or contact UW Police Department dispatchers with a call or text.

Barnes declined to offer further information about the victim’s condition on Wednesday.

“During the past two days, our officers, detectives, forensic investigators and professional staff worked diligently to solve this case,” Barnes said.

This story will be updated.