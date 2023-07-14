A 12-year-old boy was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center Wednesday night after police say he was smashing car windows and had broken into a vehicle.

Madison Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Dahle Street around 9:50 p.m. for a person smashing car windows, but the suspect was gone before they arrived, according to spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

Around an hour later, officers were dispatched to a vehicle break-in at 1700 Thierer Rd. The suspect description in the break-in matched one from the window smashing incident.

Officers found the suspect, a 12-year-old boy, inside the vehicle when they arrived. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for damage to property, resisting, attempting to operate a motor vehicle without consent, possession of burglarious tools and threats from law enforcement.

