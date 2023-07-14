A 12-year-old boy was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center Wednesday night after police say he was smashing car windows and had broken into a vehicle.
Madison Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Dahle Street around 9:50 p.m. for a person smashing car windows, but the suspect was gone before they arrived, according to spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.
The King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed last year will not be demolished until at least October, the school's president announced.
Around an hour later, officers were dispatched to a vehicle break-in at 1700 Thierer Rd. The suspect description in the break-in matched one from the window smashing incident.
Officers found the suspect, a 12-year-old boy, inside the vehicle when they arrived. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for damage to property, resisting, attempting to operate a motor vehicle without consent, possession of burglarious tools and threats from law enforcement.
Boating bounces back on the Great Salt Lake after record snowfall
Randy Atkin unfurls a sail June 14 while boating on the Great Salt Lake near Magna, Utah. “It’s so nice, it’s beautiful,” said Atkin, looking up at the sails. “You feel the power of the wind a little bit, how bad can it be?"
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
People sail on the Great Salt Lake on June 14 near Magna, Utah.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Sail boats are hoisted back into the Great Salt Lake Marina on June 6 in Magna, Utah.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Randy Atkin sails June 14 on the Great Salt Lake near Magna, Utah.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
A young person runs through the Great Salt Lake on June 15 near Magna, Utah.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Tyler Oborn fire spins at a June 15 gathering of dancers and performers on the shoreline of the Great Salt Lake.
Rick Bowmer
Empty docks are visible Aug. 31, 2022, at the Antelope Island Marina due to record low water levels on the Great Salt Lake near Syracuse, Utah. After years of sailboats being hoisted out of the shrinking Great Salt Lake amid fears they might not return, sailors are back this summer.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Olof Wood walks Sept. 6, 2022, across reeflike structures called microbialites, exposed by receding waters at the Great Salt Lake.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Randy Atkin looks out as the sun sets June 14 while sailing his boat through the Great Salt Lake.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Two men swim in the Great Salt Lake on April 15 in Magna, Utah. Open-water swimmers are among those rejoicing after the winter's snow melted and increased the lake's elevation beyond last year's record low.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Kelsey Isis performs during a gathering of dancers and performers at sunset June 15 on the shoreline of the Great Salt Lake in Magna, Utah.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Boaters return April 16 to the Great Salt Lake Marina in Magna, Utah.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
A man rows April 15 on the Great Salt Lake in Magna, Utah. Workers, hobbyists and residents who rely on the Great Salt Lake are rejoicing this year after winter's snow melted and led to a 6-foot rise at the lake.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
A man looks over the Great Salt Lake on June 7 in Magna, Utah.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
People sail on the Great Salt Lake on June 14 near Magna, Utah.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
The sun sets June 15 on the Great Salt Lake near Magna, Utah.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!