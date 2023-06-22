A 16-year-old Darien boy died after crashing his dirt bike into the side of a semi-trailer tractor on Wednesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Rock County deputies and fire and EMS personnel from Clinton and Beloit responded to the crash at the entrance to Carver-Roehl County Park, 4907 S. Carvers Rock Road in the town of Bradford, Sgt. Peter Falk said in a statement.

The investigation determined that the boy was operating a dirt bike in the park and as he left the park he hit the passenger side of a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was northbound on South Carvers Rock Road, Falk said.

The boy was injured in the crash and life-saving measures were attempted at the scene, but were unsuccessful and the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene by a Rock County Medical Examiner investigator, Falk said.

No injury information was reported on the 74-year-old Janesville man who was driving the semi, and no names were released.

No enforcement action was reported.

