A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody for a slew of vehicle-related crimes Thursday night on Madison's South side, police say.
The suspect was first spotted by police at 7:34 p.m., going 120 miles per hour on the Beltline. After crashing his car at the Clarion Suites Hotel on Rimrock Road, police determined that the car he'd been driving was stolen, according to police.
The boy was arrested on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without the Owner's Consent, Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense, and Driving without a Valid License.
