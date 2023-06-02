A 16-year-old boy was arrested for making threats to La Follette High School on Thursday, Madison police reported.
Several school staff received an anonymous email mentioning a bomb threat and other acts of violence toward the school, and officers were sent to the building shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The Madison Metropolitan School District said that, per guidance from Madison police, it activated its Safety Response Protocol and put the building in a “secure” status, meaning no one was permitted to enter or exit the building. A “hold” was also activated, which meant staff and students remained in their classrooms.
Madison and University police used a police dog to search lockers and school grounds and found nothing explosives related, Fryer said.
The 16-year-old was charged with terrorist threats party to a crime and taken to the Dane County juvenile jail, Fryer said.
Authorities did not indicate whether the boy was placed in detention or released.
The incident remains under investigation.
