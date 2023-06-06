A 16-year-old boy was arrested for having a gun at La Follette High School on Friday, authorities said Monday.
At about 9:45 a.m. Friday, officers responded to La Follette after staff reported a student had left school with a gun in his backpack, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.
The 16-year-old boy was arrested on a tentative charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds and taken to the Dane County juvenile jail, Barnes said.
Authorities did not indicate whether the boy was placed in detention or released after his initial assessment.
Mathew Thompson, the principal at La Follette, sent an email to La Follette families informing them of the incident.
It said that at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, La Follette administrators received information of a student possibly being in possession of a weapon, or facsimile weapon, on campus. The student left the school without incident without the information being confirmed.
People are also reading…
Madison police were notified and they arrested the student at his residence.
“The fact that we were made aware of the possible presence of a weapon in our building is a credit to the relationships that LHS staff members have worked so hard to build with our students,” the district said. “The mutual trust that has been developed over time, coupled with a shared desire to keep our building and community safe, played an invaluable role in our arriving at a good outcome. We all have a hand in keeping our school secure and free of both weapons and the potential for violence.”
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in Wisconsin classrooms
This story takes a look at the experience of area educators amid the nationwide push to "ban" critical race theory - a theoretical framework s…
This story was an absolute doozy. I started writing it after the Madison School District accidentally released a long-sought report to the Ist…
This story was written following a second discovery of hidden cameras connected to the district. This time, evidence was found that surveillan…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…