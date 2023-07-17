A two-vehicle crash early Sunday led to both drivers being arrested for operating while intoxicated, the Dane County Sheriff's Department said.

According to the sheriff's department:

Deputies responded to a crash at 2:36 a.m. They determined that a Buick Encore was driving west on CTH T in the town of Burke and veered into the oncoming lane, hitting an eastbound Ford F-150 operated by a 26-year-old from Sun Prairie.

A passenger in the F-150 suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the UW Hospital. Everyone else, including the drivers and three passengers, sustained only minor injuries.

Both drivers were tentatively charged with OWI. The driver of the Buick, a 31-year-old from Madison, was booked into the Dane County Jail for OWI causing injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.