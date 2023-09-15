A man tried to bite a Madison police officer during his arrest following a disturbance Downtown on Tuesday, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to East Mifflin Street about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday after a caller reported a man was threatening him and possibly armed with a knife, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers found that no knife was displayed, but the 32-year-old man resisted arrest and attempted to bite one of the officers, Fryer said.

The man was tentatively charged with resisting arrest and bail jumping, Fryer said.