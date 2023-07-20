Police took a Janesville man into custody after the body of a missing woman was found Wednesday afternoon in Beloit.

Beloit police were dispatched at 3:34 p.m. to Turtle Town Hall and Colley roads, where the decomposing body of a woman was found. An autopsy confirmed her identity as Judy A. Sprigler, 37, of Beloit, according to a news release.

Police arrested Lawrence Parker Jr., 45, and held him at the Rock County Jail on a charge of mutilating or hiding a corpse.

The cause of Sprigler's death has yet to be determined, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Photos: The Driftless Digger