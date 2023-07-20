Police took a Janesville man into custody after the body of a missing woman was found Wednesday afternoon in Beloit.
Beloit police were dispatched at 3:34 p.m. to Turtle Town Hall and Colley roads, where the decomposing body of a woman was found. An autopsy confirmed her identity as Judy A. Sprigler, 37, of Beloit, according to a news release.
Parker McCollum Takes Sides in Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert’s Controversies
Police arrested Lawrence Parker Jr., 45, and held him at the Rock County Jail on a charge of mutilating or hiding a corpse.
The cause of Sprigler's death has yet to be determined, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.
Photos: The Driftless Digger
Jim Winter has permission to search about 80 properties in southwestern Wisconsin, northeastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Using a metal detector can mean finding a wide range of items. These toys were found in Benton and made the cover page of the History in the Dirt Metal Detecting Facebook group in May.
JIM WINTER
While searching the property of a rural church near Platteville last month, Jim Winter unearthed, from left, a lantern piece, crotal bell and a Wayne Tail Curler token.
JIM WINTER
Jim Winter was contacted last year by Jude Clayton but Winter was unable to search her Mineral Point yard until this year. Clayton's house was built in the mid-1870s.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Among Jim Winter's favorite finds are trade tokens, like these from E.E. Berry and Vollhardt & Winbigler, former businesses in Platteville. Winter found the tokens outside a rural church in Grant County.
JIM WINTER
Jim Winter, the Driftless Digger, marks a potential find while using a metal detector in the yard of a historic home in Mineral Point. Winter became fascinated with metal detecting as a child and in 2019 bought a professional metal detector to scour the lands of southwestern Wisconsin and beyond.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
This Armed Expeditionary Forces pin from World War I was found by Jim Winter while searching a rural property in Vernon County.
JIM WINTER
Vintage coins are among some of the more common finds by Jim Winter.
JIM WINTER
Jim Winter, the Driftless Digger, pictured in Mineral Point.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Jim Winter inspects a find unearthed during an expedition in Mineral Point with his metal detector. His discoveries have included vintage coins, old locks, toys and small bells.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Jim Winter, the Driftless Digger, holds the tools of his trade, a metal detector and a small shovel during an outing in Mineral Point.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Jim Winter brings a padded case to store his better finds each time he searches a property. On this day in Mineral Point the objects included an escutcheon, left, a half-dollar-sized piece of metal commonly used years ago for ornamentation, and part of a square nail.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!