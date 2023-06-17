A Beloit man is facing multiple felony charges after police recovered a slew of drugs and a stolen firearm in his residence.

The 39-year-old man had multiple warrants, including one for delivering heroin in High Point, North Carolina. He also has 18 pending charges in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was wanted by Beloit police for felony fleeing and manufacturing/delivering cocaine.

Additional charges are pending after police recovered 45.53 grams of fentanyl, 63.65 grams of crack cocaine, 23.38 grams of heroin, 19.14 grams of marijuana, and two firearms, one of which was stolen, in a search warrant on the man's residence.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, a lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 mg.

The man will need to be extradited from Illinois to Wisconsin and North Carolina to face prosecution in each state, police said.

The Janesville and South Beloit Police Departments and the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation assisted Beloit police in their investigation.