Madison police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in identifying a woman who hit a 7-year-old girl in the face while on a Metro Transit bus last month.

The battery occurred about 4 p.m. on July 28 near the McKenna Boulevard and Raymond Road bus stop, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The girl was riding the bus with her family when a stranger hit her in the face. The child and her family had no prior contact with the woman, who is seen in the accompanying pictures from surveillance video, Fryer said.

The woman then got off the bus at the McKenna-Raymond stop; it’s unclear when she boarded the bus, Fryer said.

The woman is described as a white female in her 40s with dark hair, about 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds. She was wearing a mask and a white and gray hoodie, and carrying a duffel bag, Fryer said.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the woman to contact them at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.