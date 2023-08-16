An Afghan refugee who was charged in 2021 with sexual assaults of two children at Fort McCoy, where he and thousands of other refugees were brought after fleeing Afghanistan, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor simple assault charges.

If a judge accepts a plea agreement in the case, Bahrullah Noori would receive a time-served sentence.

Under the agreement, Noori, who does not know his birth date but believes he's about 22 years old, would be sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Peterson to consecutive 364-day sentences for each of two misdemeanor assault counts.

Keeping the length of each sentence under 365 days would keep the convictions from being considered aggravated felonies by federal immigration authorities, reducing the potential for immigration consequences for Noori.

The length of the sentences would also approximately match the time Noori has spent in custody since his arrest on the original sexual assault charges in September 2021. With credit for that time, Noori would be released from custody and begin serving a year of supervised release.

Peterson said he's inclined to accept the agreement and sentence Noori accordingly, but said he wants to wait until he's read a pre-sentence report before formally sentencing Noori. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

According to the agreement, Noori agrees that on the night of Sept. 11, 2021, he was in a bathroom at a Fort McCoy barracks where Afghan refugees were housed when one of the boys splashed water on Noori. Noori responded by grabbing the boy's arms and pulling them behind his back.

Noori also agreed that on another night, while in the barracks, the other boy interrupted Noori and he responded by pinching the boy on his cheek, causing an injury.

The reduction of the charges comes after a federal magistrate judge's ruling last month recommending suppression of a statement that Noori gave to FBI investigators following his arrest as not having been given voluntarily.

Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker, in a 27-page report to Peterson that made the recommendation, concluded that federal authorities waited too long to interview Noori and to transport him to Madison for a prompt appearance in court, instead keeping him in isolation and detention at Fort McCoy until they could question him.

While investigators said they had to complete other steps before talking to Noori — such as interviewing the alleged victims and having them examined — that didn't explain why Noori wasn't on his way to Madison the Monday morning following his arrest that Saturday night, Crocker wrote.

"In short, the government cannot establish that genuine investigative needs left the government no choice but to interrogate Noori 40 hours after his arrest," Crocker wrote. "This delay was unreasonable."

By federal law, statements made by an arrested person more than six hours after their arrest and before the person's initial court appearance may be suppressed if a court determines that the delay was “unreasonable or unnecessary" and that the defendant's statement was involuntary.

The conditions of his confinement, combined with the FBI's unintentionally misleading initial response when Noori asked why he was being detained, render Noori's waiver of his right not to speak to the agents as involuntary, Crocker wrote.

Crocker's recommendation to suppress the statement was adopted by Peterson last week, but about five days after a plea agreement had been filed in the case.

