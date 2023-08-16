A former Madison East High School student whose sexual assault case prompted student walkouts over what those students saw as inaction by school administrators was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation.

Baboucarr Nyang, 19, who was originally charged with second-degree sexual assault for an incident at a homecoming party in 2021, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault in March. Sentencing was delayed while a second case, charged in 2022, proceeded against Nyang, alleging he peered into a bathroom stall at a restaurant while a girl was using the bathroom.

On Wednesday, it appeared a resolution to both cases had been reached. Nyang pleaded guilty to felony invasion of privacy and for both cases, prosecutors and Nyang's attorney, Jennifer Cunha, recommended that he serve two years of probation.

But Circuit Judge Ellen Berz, after having taken Nyang's guilty plea in the privacy case, realized she had forgotten to ask Nyang whether he was pleading guilty to the felony because he had in fact committed it, something she said she always asks defendants. Nyang said no.

With his response, Berz rejected the guilty plea in the privacy case and ordered it set for trial. Then she sentenced Nyang on the sexual assault alone.

Berz said that while the sexual assault was no longer a felony but had been pleaded to a misdemeanor — she called that "quite the amendment" — the acts described in the criminal complaint are "certainly troubling."

"I don't know why, Mr. Nyang, you thought it was OK to do that to another human being," Berz said.

The complaint states that Nyang locked the victim in a bedroom and raped her after he and a group of friends had crashed the party.

Berz said the public needs protection from someone who would commit a sexual assault and then, while free on bond in that case, would commit another alleged sex offense.

Nevertheless, she said she would sentence Nyang to two years of probation. She declined, however, a request by Cunha to allow Nyang to seek expungement of the conviction after completing his sentence.

The assault was reported to East's director of school safety, who reported it to police. Afterward, East students twice walked out of school in support of the victim and demanded the resignation of Sean Leavy, who was East's principal at the time, saying his response to the assault was inadequate. He subsequently left East for another job with the Madison School District.