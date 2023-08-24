The second of two men convicted in the killing of a 22-year-old man outside a Southwest Side gas station in 2021 was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison.

Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz said that while Avieon L. Little, 26, is now claiming he wasn't at the gas station where Christopher Somersett shot Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams multiple times through the window of a car, the evidence shows he was.

But while the claim is egregious, his actions were not on par with Somersett's, she said.

"The public clearly needs protection from someone who takes no responsibility," Berz said. "But that doesn't mean he's the person who ran up to the car and executed Keshaun. He's not."

Little's 15 years in prison will be reduced by about two years, as credit for the time he has spent in jail since his arrest. After his release from prison, he will be on extended supervision for 10 years.

Investigators said Somersett shot Davis-Williams, of Dodgeville, on July 5, 2021, at the BP gas station on Verona Road, while Little stood in a car wash bay and fired gunshots that struck the back of the car that Davis-Williams was in. None of his shots struck Davis-Williams.

Little, of Fitchburg, pleaded guilty on Dec. 6 to first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime for his role in Davis-Williams' death. The original charge of first-degree intentional homicide was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

During a plea colloquy with Berz at the time, Little confirmed that he was pleading guilty to the reckless homicide charge because he had committed the crime.

But Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell said that in Little's statement to the writer of a state Department of Corrections pre-sentence report, Little now claims that at the time of the shooting he was still in the car in which he and Somersett had arrived and that a third person who had gotten into the car, whose name Little says he does not know, had gotten out with Somersett.

"I think when it comes to this case, he's just a liar," Powell said of Little.

Little's attorney, David Anderson, also said he was "dismayed" to see the statement in the report, but placed the blame on Somersett. Despite an explicit order to keep Little and Somersett apart while they were in jail, he said, Somersett and Little were placed together in a two-person cell at the Oneida County Jail in Rhinelander after the two were transferred there.

Anderson said their placement together was around the time that Little would have been interviewed for the report, and he theorized that Somersett had influenced Little to make the statement.

Anderson said Little deserved a seven-year prison sentence for his actions, but said "his involvement pales in comparison to what Mr. Somersett did."

In court, Little doubled down, asserting the statement was true, that there was another person in the car besides him and Somersett, and arguing that the car had dark tinted windows and nobody could see who was in it.

But Berz reminded him that police had used city street camera footage to see where the car was that night and who had gotten in and out of it.

"Two people, just you and Mr. Somersett" were in the car, Berz said.

Little and members of his family who spoke during the hearing argued that Little was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that he was only with Somersett because he had taken a ride from him.

"Wrong place, wrong time, yeah," Little said. "Being around the wrong person, yeah. Me being a killer, that's not me, and you all can't paint that picture of me."