Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Highway 151 Dodge County on Saturday morning.

Kammey May Schultz, 38, of Fall River, was the front seat passenger in a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic that crashed into a semi parked on the shoulder of Highway 151 at Highway M in the town of Chester about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 59-year-old Fall River man who was driving the Sonic was seriously injured and a 14-year-old female passenger was thrown from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. They were flown to University Hospital in Madison.

Another passenger, a 9-year-old girl, was treated for minor injuries at SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital.

The 32-year-old Oshkosh man who was the driver of the 2020 International semi, which was parked on the northbound shoulder was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Team.

