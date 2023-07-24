A motorcycle crash on East Washington Avenue Friday night killed two men, a 20-year-old and a 68-year-old, the Dane County Medical Examiner said.
Authorities have released few details about how the crash happened, saying only that a deadly incident involving the motorcycle and the pedestrian happened at at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Eagen Road at 9 p.m. on Friday.
On Monday, the Medical Examiner identified those killed as Madison residents Bradley J. Juve, 68, of Madison and Alexis Arias, 20.
Authorities have not said who was driving the motorcycle.
A spokesperson for Madison police did not return a request for comment on the incident.
The crash briefly closed East Washington Avenue to outgoing traffic on Friday night.
