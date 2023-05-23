A 32-year-old Madison man fatally shot at a Far East Side lounge early Sunday has been identified.

Raheem D. Blue died from a gunshot wound after being shot outside the Lush Lounge at 3769 E. Washington Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police have made no arrests in the fatal shooting, Madison's sixth homicide this year.

Madison police more than 20 detectives are investigating the shooting, interviewing witnesses and reviewing digital evidence, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

