Authorities have identified the Brodhead man who died in a rollover crash in Rock County on Friday.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said Richie W. Swartwout, 54, died in the crash shortly before 6 p.m. Friday near the 18000 block of West Avon North Towline Road in the town of Avon.

Swartwout was pronounced dead at a hospital on Friday and a forensic examination on Saturday confirmed that he died of his crash injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

Swartwout was driving east on West Avon North Townline Road when he left the road, entered the south ditch, overturned multiple times and was ejected from the vehicle, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.