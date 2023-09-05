Madison police were not releasing more details Tuesday on a woman who they said was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being attacked Downtown early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to the area between West Wilson Street and Bedford Street at 3:18 a.m. Sunday and found a woman with “severe signs of physical trauma,” Chief Shon Barnes said in a news conference Sunday.

Barnes said that he could not confirm the woman’s age, the nature of her injuries or whether any weapons had been involved in what police believe was a random attack.

Police as of mid-day Tuesday haven’t offered any of those details or said whether the woman was sexually assaulted. Barnes in his blog said the woman was "brutally attacked."

No arrests have been reported.

Police knocked on doors in the area of the attack and asked anyone with footage of the area between 2 and 4 a.m. and/or information regarding the incident to call the department's non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com.

Barnes and Assistant Chief Paige Valenta recommend that community members take extra precaution in going out, particularly at night: Don’t go out alone, be aware of your surroundings, make sure somebody knows where you are going and when you get there.

“Everyone should be on alert and be proactive about their own safety,” said Valenta. “Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, act.”