Officers were dispatched to a residence on Madison's North side at 6:21 a.m. on reports that an intoxicated man had kicked in an acquaintance's door and broken a window. Further information on the location is being withheld to protect the victims, according Police Supervisor Alyssa Cains. The man had fled before officers arrived, and they found him nearby after he'd allegedly assaulted someone and threatened that person with a knife at a second location, said Cains.